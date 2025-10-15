- Overview
ETS: Elite Express Holding Inc.
ETS exchange rate has changed by 2.91% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.7521 and at a high of 0.8195.
Follow Elite Express Holding Inc. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ETS stock price today?
Elite Express Holding Inc. stock is priced at 0.7888 today. It trades within 0.7521 - 0.8195, yesterday's close was 0.7665, and trading volume reached 126. The live price chart of ETS shows these updates.
Does Elite Express Holding Inc. stock pay dividends?
Elite Express Holding Inc. is currently valued at 0.7888. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -80.28% and USD. View the chart live to track ETS movements.
How to buy ETS stock?
You can buy Elite Express Holding Inc. shares at the current price of 0.7888. Orders are usually placed near 0.7888 or 0.7918, while 126 and 1.39% show market activity. Follow ETS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ETS stock?
Investing in Elite Express Holding Inc. involves considering the yearly range 0.7500 - 4.2300 and current price 0.7888. Many compare -8.40% and -80.28% before placing orders at 0.7888 or 0.7918. Explore the ETS price chart live with daily changes.
What are Elite Express Holding Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Elite Express Holding Inc. in the past year was 4.2300. Within 0.7500 - 4.2300, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.7665 helps spot resistance levels. Track Elite Express Holding Inc. performance using the live chart.
What are Elite Express Holding Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Elite Express Holding Inc. (ETS) over the year was 0.7500. Comparing it with the current 0.7888 and 0.7500 - 4.2300 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ETS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ETS stock split?
Elite Express Holding Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 0.7665, and -80.28% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 0.7665
- Open
- 0.7780
- Bid
- 0.7888
- Ask
- 0.7918
- Low
- 0.7521
- High
- 0.8195
- Volume
- 126
- Daily Change
- 2.91%
- Month Change
- -8.40%
- 6 Months Change
- -80.28%
- Year Change
- -80.28%
