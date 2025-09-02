Currencies / ENPH
ENPH: Enphase Energy Inc
38.93 USD 0.95 (2.50%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ENPH exchange rate has changed by 2.50% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 37.50 and at a high of 39.32.
Follow Enphase Energy Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
ENPH News
Daily Range
37.50 39.32
Year Range
31.13 113.83
- Previous Close
- 37.98
- Open
- 38.27
- Bid
- 38.93
- Ask
- 39.23
- Low
- 37.50
- High
- 39.32
- Volume
- 9.163 K
- Daily Change
- 2.50%
- Month Change
- 6.77%
- 6 Months Change
- -37.58%
- Year Change
- -65.63%
