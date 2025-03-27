QuotesSections
Currencies / ENOR
ENOR: iShares Inc iShares MSCI Norway ETF

29.35 USD 0.03 (0.10%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ENOR exchange rate has changed by 0.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 29.25 and at a high of 29.39.

Follow iShares Inc iShares MSCI Norway ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
29.25 29.39
Year Range
21.75 29.39
Previous Close
29.32
Open
29.30
Bid
29.35
Ask
29.65
Low
29.25
High
29.39
Volume
22
Daily Change
0.10%
Month Change
4.19%
6 Months Change
13.10%
Year Change
19.41%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev