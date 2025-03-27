Currencies / ENOR
ENOR: iShares Inc iShares MSCI Norway ETF
29.35 USD 0.03 (0.10%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ENOR exchange rate has changed by 0.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 29.25 and at a high of 29.39.
Follow iShares Inc iShares MSCI Norway ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
ENOR News
- Best And Worst Country ETFs Since Trump 2.0
- Weekly Commentary: 'Real Economy Sphere Vs. Financial Sphere' Q1 2025 Z.1
- Currency Risks, Part 2: Currency Hedging Of International Equities
- Country ETFs Since 'Liberation Day'
- ENOR ETF: Trending Well, With Favorable Prospects (BATS:ENOR)
- Country ETF Dividends
Daily Range
29.25 29.39
Year Range
21.75 29.39
- Previous Close
- 29.32
- Open
- 29.30
- Bid
- 29.35
- Ask
- 29.65
- Low
- 29.25
- High
- 29.39
- Volume
- 22
- Daily Change
- 0.10%
- Month Change
- 4.19%
- 6 Months Change
- 13.10%
- Year Change
- 19.41%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev