EMMF: WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund

30.53 USD 0.02 (0.07%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

EMMF exchange rate has changed by 0.07% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 30.51 and at a high of 30.56.

Follow WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is EMMF stock price today?

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund stock is priced at 30.53 today. It trades within 0.07%, yesterday's close was 30.51, and trading volume reached 20. The live price chart of EMMF shows these updates.

Does WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund stock pay dividends?

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund is currently valued at 30.53. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.35% and USD. View the chart live to track EMMF movements.

How to buy EMMF stock?

You can buy WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund shares at the current price of 30.53. Orders are usually placed near 30.53 or 30.83, while 20 and -0.07% show market activity. Follow EMMF updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into EMMF stock?

Investing in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund involves considering the yearly range 23.93 - 30.92 and current price 30.53. Many compare 3.67% and 14.30% before placing orders at 30.53 or 30.83. Explore the EMMF price chart live with daily changes.

What are WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund stock highest prices?

The highest price of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund in the past year was 30.92. Within 23.93 - 30.92, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 30.51 helps spot resistance levels. Track WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund performance using the live chart.

What are WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund (EMMF) over the year was 23.93. Comparing it with the current 30.53 and 23.93 - 30.92 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EMMF moves on the chart live for more details.

When did EMMF stock split?

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 30.51, and 7.35% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
30.51 30.56
Year Range
23.93 30.92
Previous Close
30.51
Open
30.55
Bid
30.53
Ask
30.83
Low
30.51
High
30.56
Volume
20
Daily Change
0.07%
Month Change
3.67%
6 Months Change
14.30%
Year Change
7.35%
