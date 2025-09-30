- 개요
EMMF: WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund
EMMF 환율이 오늘 0.49%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 30.51이고 고가는 30.62이었습니다.
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is EMMF stock price today?
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund stock is priced at 30.51 today. It trades within 0.49%, yesterday's close was 30.36, and trading volume reached 12. The live price chart of EMMF shows these updates.
Does WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund stock pay dividends?
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund is currently valued at 30.51. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.28% and USD. View the chart live to track EMMF movements.
How to buy EMMF stock?
You can buy WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund shares at the current price of 30.51. Orders are usually placed near 30.51 or 30.81, while 12 and -0.36% show market activity. Follow EMMF updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EMMF stock?
Investing in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund involves considering the yearly range 23.93 - 30.92 and current price 30.51. Many compare 3.60% and 14.23% before placing orders at 30.51 or 30.81. Explore the EMMF price chart live with daily changes.
What are WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund in the past year was 30.92. Within 23.93 - 30.92, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 30.36 helps spot resistance levels. Track WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund performance using the live chart.
What are WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund (EMMF) over the year was 23.93. Comparing it with the current 30.51 and 23.93 - 30.92 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EMMF moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EMMF stock split?
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 30.36, and 7.28% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 30.36
- 시가
- 30.62
- Bid
- 30.51
- Ask
- 30.81
- 저가
- 30.51
- 고가
- 30.62
- 볼륨
- 12
- 일일 변동
- 0.49%
- 월 변동
- 3.60%
- 6개월 변동
- 14.23%
- 년간 변동율
- 7.28%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
- 94.2
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.8