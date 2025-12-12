- Overview
ELWT: Elauwit Connection, Inc.
ELWT exchange rate has changed by -0.96% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 5.73 and at a high of 6.53.
Follow Elauwit Connection, Inc. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ELWT stock price today?
Elauwit Connection, Inc. stock is priced at 6.20 today. It trades within 5.73 - 6.53, yesterday's close was 6.26, and trading volume reached 195. The live price chart of ELWT shows these updates.
Does Elauwit Connection, Inc. stock pay dividends?
Elauwit Connection, Inc. is currently valued at 6.20. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -29.14% and USD. View the chart live to track ELWT movements.
How to buy ELWT stock?
You can buy Elauwit Connection, Inc. shares at the current price of 6.20. Orders are usually placed near 6.20 or 6.50, while 195 and -3.13% show market activity. Follow ELWT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ELWT stock?
Investing in Elauwit Connection, Inc. involves considering the yearly range 5.21 - 8.75 and current price 6.20. Many compare -2.97% and -29.14% before placing orders at 6.20 or 6.50. Explore the ELWT price chart live with daily changes.
What are Elauwit Connection, Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Elauwit Connection, Inc. in the past year was 8.75. Within 5.21 - 8.75, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 6.26 helps spot resistance levels. Track Elauwit Connection, Inc. performance using the live chart.
What are Elauwit Connection, Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Elauwit Connection, Inc. (ELWT) over the year was 5.21. Comparing it with the current 6.20 and 5.21 - 8.75 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ELWT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ELWT stock split?
Elauwit Connection, Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 6.26, and -29.14% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 6.26
- Open
- 6.40
- Bid
- 6.20
- Ask
- 6.50
- Low
- 5.73
- High
- 6.53
- Volume
- 195
- Daily Change
- -0.96%
- Month Change
- -2.97%
- 6 Months Change
- -29.14%
- Year Change
- -29.14%
