Currencies / ELVA
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
ELVA: Electrovaya Inc
5.96 USD 0.14 (2.30%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ELVA exchange rate has changed by -2.30% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 5.76 and at a high of 6.21.
Follow Electrovaya Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ELVA News
- Electrovaya launches next-gen energy storage systems with US production
- Electrovaya completes first battery module shipment to Japan
- Electrovaya: Gathering Momentum And Pull Through Demand (NASDAQ:ELVA)
- Electrovaya, Inc. (ELVA) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Electrovaya, Inc. (ELVA) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Electrovaya Inc. (ELVA) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates
- Rockwell Automation (ROK) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Enovix Corporation (ENVX) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Electrovaya launches battery systems for robotic vehicles
- Electrovaya receives $4.5 million in new battery orders from e-commerce giant
- Electrovaya completes UL2580 certification for 448 battery models
- Electrovaya's Jamestown Facility: The $200 Million Bet On America's Battery Future (ELVA)
- Electrovaya signs battery supply deal with Janus Electric for trucks
- Electrovaya Stock: Tripling Capacity May Lead To 15x In EPS (NASDAQ:ELVA)
- Electrovaya to Participate at the ROTH 15th Annual - London, Conference
- Electrovaya bags $6.3 million order from Fortune 100 firm
- Electrovaya To Host Investor Webcast on June 3, 2025
- Electrovaya Reports Q2 Fiscal Year 2025 Results
- Electrovaya: Moving The Needle In 2026 So Buy In 2025 (NASDAQ:ELVA)
Daily Range
5.76 6.21
Year Range
1.73 6.70
- Previous Close
- 6.10
- Open
- 6.07
- Bid
- 5.96
- Ask
- 6.26
- Low
- 5.76
- High
- 6.21
- Volume
- 1.265 K
- Daily Change
- -2.30%
- Month Change
- -0.67%
- 6 Months Change
- 136.51%
- Year Change
- 156.90%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%