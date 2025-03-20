Valute / ELVA
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
ELVA: Electrovaya Inc
7.00 USD 0.23 (3.40%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ELVA ha avuto una variazione del 3.40% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 6.71 e ad un massimo di 7.09.
Segui le dinamiche di Electrovaya Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ELVA News
- Electrovaya launches next-gen energy storage systems with US production
- Electrovaya completes first battery module shipment to Japan
- Electrovaya: Gathering Momentum And Pull Through Demand (NASDAQ:ELVA)
- Electrovaya, Inc. (ELVA) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Electrovaya, Inc. (ELVA) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Electrovaya Inc. (ELVA) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates
- Rockwell Automation (ROK) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Enovix Corporation (ENVX) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Electrovaya launches battery systems for robotic vehicles
- Electrovaya receives $4.5 million in new battery orders from e-commerce giant
- Electrovaya completes UL2580 certification for 448 battery models
- Electrovaya's Jamestown Facility: The $200 Million Bet On America's Battery Future (ELVA)
- Electrovaya signs battery supply deal with Janus Electric for trucks
- Electrovaya Stock: Tripling Capacity May Lead To 15x In EPS (NASDAQ:ELVA)
- Electrovaya to Participate at the ROTH 15th Annual - London, Conference
- Electrovaya bags $6.3 million order from Fortune 100 firm
- Electrovaya To Host Investor Webcast on June 3, 2025
- Electrovaya Reports Q2 Fiscal Year 2025 Results
- Electrovaya: Moving The Needle In 2026 So Buy In 2025 (NASDAQ:ELVA)
Intervallo Giornaliero
6.71 7.09
Intervallo Annuale
1.73 7.09
- Chiusura Precedente
- 6.77
- Apertura
- 6.75
- Bid
- 7.00
- Ask
- 7.30
- Minimo
- 6.71
- Massimo
- 7.09
- Volume
- 1.093 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 3.40%
- Variazione Mensile
- 16.67%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 177.78%
- Variazione Annuale
- 201.72%
21 settembre, domenica