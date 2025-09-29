- Overview
EFC-PB: Ellington Financial Inc 6.250% Series B Fixed-Rate Reset Cumula
EFC-PB exchange rate has changed by 0.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.67 and at a high of 23.74.
Follow Ellington Financial Inc 6.250% Series B Fixed-Rate Reset Cumula dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is EFC-PB stock price today?
Ellington Financial Inc 6.250% Series B Fixed-Rate Reset Cumula stock is priced at 23.67 today. It trades within 0.04%, yesterday's close was 23.66, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of EFC-PB shows these updates.
Does Ellington Financial Inc 6.250% Series B Fixed-Rate Reset Cumula stock pay dividends?
Ellington Financial Inc 6.250% Series B Fixed-Rate Reset Cumula is currently valued at 23.67. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.50% and USD. View the chart live to track EFC-PB movements.
How to buy EFC-PB stock?
You can buy Ellington Financial Inc 6.250% Series B Fixed-Rate Reset Cumula shares at the current price of 23.67. Orders are usually placed near 23.67 or 23.97, while 2 and -0.29% show market activity. Follow EFC-PB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EFC-PB stock?
Investing in Ellington Financial Inc 6.250% Series B Fixed-Rate Reset Cumula involves considering the yearly range 22.32 - 23.74 and current price 23.67. Many compare 0.51% and 3.50% before placing orders at 23.67 or 23.97. Explore the EFC-PB price chart live with daily changes.
What are Ellington Financial Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Ellington Financial Inc. in the past year was 23.74. Within 22.32 - 23.74, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.66 helps spot resistance levels. Track Ellington Financial Inc 6.250% Series B Fixed-Rate Reset Cumula performance using the live chart.
What are Ellington Financial Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC-PB) over the year was 22.32. Comparing it with the current 23.67 and 22.32 - 23.74 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EFC-PB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EFC-PB stock split?
Ellington Financial Inc 6.250% Series B Fixed-Rate Reset Cumula has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.66, and 3.50% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 23.66
- Open
- 23.74
- Bid
- 23.67
- Ask
- 23.97
- Low
- 23.67
- High
- 23.74
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- 0.04%
- Month Change
- 0.51%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.50%
- Year Change
- 3.50%
