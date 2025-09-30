- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
EFC-PB: Ellington Financial Inc 6.250% Series B Fixed-Rate Reset Cumula
EFC-PB 환율이 오늘 0.04%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 23.67이고 고가는 23.74이었습니다.
Ellington Financial Inc 6.250% Series B Fixed-Rate Reset Cumula 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
자주 묻는 질문
What is EFC-PB stock price today?
Ellington Financial Inc 6.250% Series B Fixed-Rate Reset Cumula stock is priced at 23.67 today. It trades within 0.04%, yesterday's close was 23.66, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of EFC-PB shows these updates.
Does Ellington Financial Inc 6.250% Series B Fixed-Rate Reset Cumula stock pay dividends?
Ellington Financial Inc 6.250% Series B Fixed-Rate Reset Cumula is currently valued at 23.67. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.50% and USD. View the chart live to track EFC-PB movements.
How to buy EFC-PB stock?
You can buy Ellington Financial Inc 6.250% Series B Fixed-Rate Reset Cumula shares at the current price of 23.67. Orders are usually placed near 23.67 or 23.97, while 2 and -0.29% show market activity. Follow EFC-PB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EFC-PB stock?
Investing in Ellington Financial Inc 6.250% Series B Fixed-Rate Reset Cumula involves considering the yearly range 22.32 - 23.74 and current price 23.67. Many compare 0.51% and 3.50% before placing orders at 23.67 or 23.97. Explore the EFC-PB price chart live with daily changes.
What are Ellington Financial Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Ellington Financial Inc. in the past year was 23.74. Within 22.32 - 23.74, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.66 helps spot resistance levels. Track Ellington Financial Inc 6.250% Series B Fixed-Rate Reset Cumula performance using the live chart.
What are Ellington Financial Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC-PB) over the year was 22.32. Comparing it with the current 23.67 and 22.32 - 23.74 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EFC-PB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EFC-PB stock split?
Ellington Financial Inc 6.250% Series B Fixed-Rate Reset Cumula has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.66, and 3.50% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 23.66
- 시가
- 23.74
- Bid
- 23.67
- Ask
- 23.97
- 저가
- 23.67
- 고가
- 23.74
- 볼륨
- 2
- 일일 변동
- 0.04%
- 월 변동
- 0.51%
- 6개월 변동
- 3.50%
- 년간 변동율
- 3.50%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4