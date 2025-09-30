시세섹션
통화 / EFC-PB
EFC-PB: Ellington Financial Inc 6.250% Series B Fixed-Rate Reset Cumula

23.67 USD 0.01 (0.04%)
부문: 부동산 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

EFC-PB 환율이 오늘 0.04%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 23.67이고 고가는 23.74이었습니다.

Ellington Financial Inc 6.250% Series B Fixed-Rate Reset Cumula 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is EFC-PB stock price today?

Ellington Financial Inc 6.250% Series B Fixed-Rate Reset Cumula stock is priced at 23.67 today. It trades within 0.04%, yesterday's close was 23.66, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of EFC-PB shows these updates.

Does Ellington Financial Inc 6.250% Series B Fixed-Rate Reset Cumula stock pay dividends?

Ellington Financial Inc 6.250% Series B Fixed-Rate Reset Cumula is currently valued at 23.67. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.50% and USD. View the chart live to track EFC-PB movements.

How to buy EFC-PB stock?

You can buy Ellington Financial Inc 6.250% Series B Fixed-Rate Reset Cumula shares at the current price of 23.67. Orders are usually placed near 23.67 or 23.97, while 2 and -0.29% show market activity. Follow EFC-PB updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into EFC-PB stock?

Investing in Ellington Financial Inc 6.250% Series B Fixed-Rate Reset Cumula involves considering the yearly range 22.32 - 23.74 and current price 23.67. Many compare 0.51% and 3.50% before placing orders at 23.67 or 23.97. Explore the EFC-PB price chart live with daily changes.

What are Ellington Financial Inc. stock highest prices?

The highest price of Ellington Financial Inc. in the past year was 23.74. Within 22.32 - 23.74, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.66 helps spot resistance levels. Track Ellington Financial Inc 6.250% Series B Fixed-Rate Reset Cumula performance using the live chart.

What are Ellington Financial Inc. stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC-PB) over the year was 22.32. Comparing it with the current 23.67 and 22.32 - 23.74 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EFC-PB moves on the chart live for more details.

When did EFC-PB stock split?

Ellington Financial Inc 6.250% Series B Fixed-Rate Reset Cumula has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.66, and 3.50% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
23.67 23.74
년간 변동
22.32 23.74
이전 종가
23.66
시가
23.74
Bid
23.67
Ask
23.97
저가
23.67
고가
23.74
볼륨
2
일일 변동
0.04%
월 변동
0.51%
6개월 변동
3.50%
년간 변동율
3.50%
