Currencies / EDN
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
EDN: Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) Am
17.07 USD 0.40 (2.40%)
Sector: Utilities Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
EDN exchange rate has changed by 2.40% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 16.76 and at a high of 17.41.
Follow Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) Am dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EDN News
- New Fortress Energy Posts Q2 Loss, Joins Summit Therapeutics And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session - CNFinance Hldgs (NYSE:CNF), Empresa Distribuidora y (NYSE:EDN)
- Tracking Stanley Druckenmiller's Duquesne Family Office Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Edenor: Discounted Assets In Argentina’s Largest Power Distributor
- EDN shares fall 47% after December overvaluation alert validates InvestingPro model
- Edenor stock rating downgraded by Morgan Stanley on regulatory risks
- EDN shares fall 47%, confirming InvestingPro’s December overvaluation alert
- Edenor: Recovery And Discount, But With Latent Risks (NYSE:EDN)
- Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (EDN) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
16.76 17.41
Year Range
16.43 51.69
- Previous Close
- 16.67
- Open
- 17.20
- Bid
- 17.07
- Ask
- 17.37
- Low
- 16.76
- High
- 17.41
- Volume
- 244
- Daily Change
- 2.40%
- Month Change
- -19.21%
- 6 Months Change
- -45.62%
- Year Change
- -22.86%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%