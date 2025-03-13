Currencies / ECOR
ECOR: electroCore Inc
4.78 USD 0.05 (1.04%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ECOR exchange rate has changed by -1.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 4.75 and at a high of 4.91.
Follow electroCore Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
ECOR News
- electroCore names Dr. Thomas Errico as new board chairman
- Former NFL star Greg Buttle partners with electroCore for wellness device
- Microsoft healthcare executive Elena Bonfiglioli joins electroCore board
- Errico Thomas J. buys electroCore (ECOR) shares worth $67,050
- electroCore names Kelly Benning as SVP of Truvaga wellness division
- electroCore (ECOR) CEO Goldberger buys $4,230 in shares
- electroCore (ECOR) Q2 Revenue Jumps 20%
- electroCore, Inc. (ECOR) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- electroCore, Inc. (ECOR) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
4.75 4.91
Year Range
4.47 19.49
- Previous Close
- 4.83
- Open
- 4.78
- Bid
- 4.78
- Ask
- 5.08
- Low
- 4.75
- High
- 4.91
- Volume
- 51
- Daily Change
- -1.04%
- Month Change
- -8.60%
- 6 Months Change
- -28.01%
- Year Change
- -32.39%
