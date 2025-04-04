Currencies / ECH
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
ECH: iShares Inc iShares MSCI Chile ETF
33.57 USD 0.01 (0.03%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ECH exchange rate has changed by -0.03% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 33.39 and at a high of 33.62.
Follow iShares Inc iShares MSCI Chile ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ECH News
- Earnings call transcript: Echo Investment Q2 2025 reports strong residential growth
- Echo Investment H1 2025 Slides: Strategic Asset Sales Amid Residential Growth
- Best And Worst Country ETFs Since Trump 2.0
- World Stocks Face Critical Test After Rallies Fade
- Echo Investment Q1 2025 slides: Residential sales surge 29% amid strategic asset divestments
- Currency Risks, Part 2: Currency Hedging Of International Equities
- Compania Cervecerias Unidas: Improved Q1 Results And Upcoming Election Catalyst
- Mosman finalizes sale of EP 145 permit to Echelon
- These World Markets Are Trouncing The U.S. And Tariffs Aren't The Only Reason
- ECH ETF: Hopes On November Elections Might Lead To High Gains At High Risk (BATS:ECH)
- ECH: Well Positioned For 2026 And Beyond
Daily Range
33.39 33.62
Year Range
24.43 34.10
- Previous Close
- 33.58
- Open
- 33.60
- Bid
- 33.57
- Ask
- 33.87
- Low
- 33.39
- High
- 33.62
- Volume
- 189
- Daily Change
- -0.03%
- Month Change
- 3.68%
- 6 Months Change
- 12.27%
- Year Change
- 22.88%
21 September, Sunday