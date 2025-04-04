报价部分
货币 / ECH
回到股票

ECH: iShares Inc iShares MSCI Chile ETF

33.57 USD 0.01 (0.03%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日ECH汇率已更改-0.03%。当日，交易品种以低点33.39和高点33.62进行交易。

日范围
33.39 33.62
年范围
24.43 34.10
前一天收盘价
33.58
开盘价
33.60
卖价
33.57
买价
33.87
最低价
33.39
最高价
33.62
交易量
189
日变化
-0.03%
月变化
3.68%
6个月变化
12.27%
年变化
22.88%
