货币 / ECH
ECH: iShares Inc iShares MSCI Chile ETF
33.57 USD 0.01 (0.03%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日ECH汇率已更改-0.03%。当日，交易品种以低点33.39和高点33.62进行交易。
关注iShares Inc iShares MSCI Chile ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
ECH新闻
日范围
33.39 33.62
年范围
24.43 34.10
- 前一天收盘价
- 33.58
- 开盘价
- 33.60
- 卖价
- 33.57
- 买价
- 33.87
- 最低价
- 33.39
- 最高价
- 33.62
- 交易量
- 189
- 日变化
- -0.03%
- 月变化
- 3.68%
- 6个月变化
- 12.27%
- 年变化
- 22.88%
21 九月, 星期日