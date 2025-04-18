- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
DPST: Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares
DPST exchange rate has changed by -1.25% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 96.17 and at a high of 102.90.
Follow Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DPST News
- Key Takeaways From Equity Earnings Calls: Q2 2025
- Keeping Cool In Volatile Markets: The Upside Of Defensive Equity Strategies
- Community Bank Earnings Stand Up To Tariffs For Now
- Best-Performing Leveraged ETFs of Last Week
- A Dynamic Market Creates New Sectoral Diversification Opportunities
- Aggregate Loan Growth At U.S. Banks Shoots To A 3-Year High In Q2 2025
- U.S. Investor Risk Aversion Returns, Expectations Of Losses Deepen In August
- Retail Investors Boost U.S. Equity Buying, Institutions Slow Stock Selling In July
- U.S. Banks Maintain Favorable Earnings While Confronting Economic Uncertainty
- Financials Start Q2 ’25 Earnings With Bang; Expect Another Solid S&P 500 Earnings Quarter
- DPST May Be An Appealing Strategy For Fed Rate Policy Changes (NYSEARCA:DPST)
- U.S. Investor Risk Appetite Returns In July, Yet Bearish Stock Outlook Persists
- Markets Weekly Outlook - June U.S. NFP, Global PMIs And German Employment
- Weekly Commentary: Back For A Second Attempt
- Who Will Benefit From Deregulation?
- Even As Margins Expand, Tariffs Challenge U.S. Community Banks' Earnings Growth
- Midyear Equity Outlook: Staying Selective Amid Volatility
- Default Risk Rises For Most U.S. Sectors At May-End As Market Volatility Eases
- Mid-Year Perspectives 2025: Cutting Through The Noise
- 3 Areas Of Focus As U.S. Earnings Strength Continues
- Where To Look For Opportunities As America Remakes Its Economy
- Bank Retrenchment Creates Attractive Opportunities For Credit Investors
- A Stock Picker's Guide: Global Equity Market Opportunities Across A Shifting Landscape
- Institutional, Retail Investors Shed $27B In US Stocks In Early April Sell-Off
Frequently Asked Questions
What is DPST stock price today?
Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares stock is priced at 100.14 today. It trades within -1.25%, yesterday's close was 101.41, and trading volume reached 1624. The live price chart of DPST shows these updates.
Does Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares stock pay dividends?
Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares is currently valued at 100.14. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.76% and USD. View the chart live to track DPST movements.
How to buy DPST stock?
You can buy Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares shares at the current price of 100.14. Orders are usually placed near 100.14 or 100.44, while 1624 and -1.22% show market activity. Follow DPST updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DPST stock?
Investing in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares involves considering the yearly range 46.34 - 174.18 and current price 100.14. Many compare -6.10% and 18.73% before placing orders at 100.14 or 100.44. Explore the DPST price chart live with daily changes.
What are Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares stock highest prices?
The highest price of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares in the past year was 174.18. Within 46.34 - 174.18, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 101.41 helps spot resistance levels. Track Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares performance using the live chart.
What are Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) over the year was 46.34. Comparing it with the current 100.14 and 46.34 - 174.18 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DPST moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DPST stock split?
Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 101.41, and 2.76% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 101.41
- Open
- 101.38
- Bid
- 100.14
- Ask
- 100.44
- Low
- 96.17
- High
- 102.90
- Volume
- 1.624 K
- Daily Change
- -1.25%
- Month Change
- -6.10%
- 6 Months Change
- 18.73%
- Year Change
- 2.76%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 1.8%
- Fcst
- 1.7%
- Prev
- 2.1%
- Act
- -0.3%
- Fcst
- -0.4%
- Prev
- 0.0%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 45.8
- Prev
- 41.5
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 7.326 M
- Prev
- 7.181 M
- Act
- 94.2
- Fcst
- 100.7
- Prev
- 97.8