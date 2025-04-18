QuotesSections
Currencies / DPST
Back to US Stock Market

DPST: Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares

100.14 USD 1.27 (1.25%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

DPST exchange rate has changed by -1.25% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 96.17 and at a high of 102.90.

Follow Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

DPST News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is DPST stock price today?

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares stock is priced at 100.14 today. It trades within -1.25%, yesterday's close was 101.41, and trading volume reached 1624. The live price chart of DPST shows these updates.

Does Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares stock pay dividends?

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares is currently valued at 100.14. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.76% and USD. View the chart live to track DPST movements.

How to buy DPST stock?

You can buy Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares shares at the current price of 100.14. Orders are usually placed near 100.14 or 100.44, while 1624 and -1.22% show market activity. Follow DPST updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into DPST stock?

Investing in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares involves considering the yearly range 46.34 - 174.18 and current price 100.14. Many compare -6.10% and 18.73% before placing orders at 100.14 or 100.44. Explore the DPST price chart live with daily changes.

What are Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares stock highest prices?

The highest price of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares in the past year was 174.18. Within 46.34 - 174.18, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 101.41 helps spot resistance levels. Track Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares performance using the live chart.

What are Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) over the year was 46.34. Comparing it with the current 100.14 and 46.34 - 174.18 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DPST moves on the chart live for more details.

When did DPST stock split?

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 101.41, and 2.76% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
96.17 102.90
Year Range
46.34 174.18
Previous Close
101.41
Open
101.38
Bid
100.14
Ask
100.44
Low
96.17
High
102.90
Volume
1.624 K
Daily Change
-1.25%
Month Change
-6.10%
6 Months Change
18.73%
Year Change
2.76%
30 September, Tuesday
10:00
USD
Fed Governor Jefferson Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 y/y
Act
1.8%
Fcst
1.7%
Prev
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 n.s.a. m/m
Act
-0.3%
Fcst
-0.4%
Prev
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago Business Barometer
Act
Fcst
45.8
Prev
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS Job Openings
Act
Fcst
7.326 M
Prev
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Consumer Confidence Index
Act
94.2
Fcst
100.7
Prev
97.8