Currencies / DOYU
DOYU: DouYu International Holdings Limited - American Depositary Shar
7.73 USD 0.03 (0.39%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
DOYU exchange rate has changed by 0.39% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 7.55 and at a high of 7.83.
Follow DouYu International Holdings Limited - American Depositary Shar dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DOYU News
- DouYu: Too Early To Conclude It Has Turned It Around (NASDAQ:DOYU)
- Douyu: Ongoing Fundamental Challenges Keeps Us On The Sideline (NASDAQ:DOYU)
- DouYu stock price target cut to $7.50 by Jefferies
- DouYu International Holdings Limited Reports First Quarter 2025 Unaudited Financial Results
- DouYu International Holdings Limited: A Deep Value Trap Bound For Losses (NASDAQ:DOYU)
- DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- DouYu: A Strategic Shift Beyond Live Streaming (NASDAQ:DOYU)
Daily Range
7.55 7.83
Year Range
5.68 16.99
- Previous Close
- 7.70
- Open
- 7.83
- Bid
- 7.73
- Ask
- 8.03
- Low
- 7.55
- High
- 7.83
- Volume
- 307
- Daily Change
- 0.39%
- Month Change
- 1.18%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.39%
- Year Change
- -30.36%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%