DOL: WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund

62.05 USD 0.09 (0.14%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

DOL exchange rate has changed by -0.14% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 61.96 and at a high of 62.13.

Follow WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
61.96 62.13
Year Range
48.75 63.07
Previous Close
62.14
Open
62.06
Bid
62.05
Ask
62.35
Low
61.96
High
62.13
Volume
51
Daily Change
-0.14%
Month Change
1.96%
6 Months Change
12.70%
Year Change
15.81%
19 September, Friday
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count
Act
418
Fcst
Prev
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Total Rig Count
Act
542
Fcst
Prev
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
266.4 K
Fcst
Prev
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Crude Oil Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
98.7 K
Fcst
Prev
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC S&P 500 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
-225.1 K
Fcst
Prev
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
17.8 K
Fcst
Prev
25.5 K