DOL: WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund
62.05 USD 0.09 (0.14%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
DOL exchange rate has changed by -0.14% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 61.96 and at a high of 62.13.
Follow WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
DOL News
Daily Range
61.96 62.13
Year Range
48.75 63.07
- Previous Close
- 62.14
- Open
- 62.06
- Bid
- 62.05
- Ask
- 62.35
- Low
- 61.96
- High
- 62.13
- Volume
- 51
- Daily Change
- -0.14%
- Month Change
- 1.96%
- 6 Months Change
- 12.70%
- Year Change
- 15.81%
19 September, Friday
17:00
USD
- Act
- 418
- Fcst
- Prev
- 416
17:00
USD
- Act
- 542
- Fcst
- Prev
- 539
19:30
USD
- Act
- 266.4 K
- Fcst
- Prev
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Act
- 98.7 K
- Fcst
- Prev
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Act
- -225.1 K
- Fcst
- Prev
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Act
- 17.8 K
- Fcst
- Prev
- 25.5 K