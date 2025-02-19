- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
DMCY: Democracy International Fund
DMCY exchange rate has changed by 1.42% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 29.92 and at a high of 29.92.
Follow Democracy International Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DMCY News
- Revisiting The Corporate Earnings Reporting Frequency Debate
- Fitting The Puzzle Pieces Together
- Dollar Weakness Boosts International Appeal
- 'Rest Of World' Equities Finally Break Out
- Global Wealth Research - Quarterly Report: July 2025
- Global Leading Indicators, June 2025 - What Tariffs?
- Markets Toast A Half Point Gain On Trade Chill
- Oil Moves On Middle East Tensions, But Other Markets Stay The Course
- Navigating The New Tariff Landscape
- From Epicenter To Aftermath: Preparing For The Economic Impact Of Trump's Tariffs
- The Storm Before The Calm
- How Investors Should Approach Sweeping U.S. Tariffs, Global Fallout
- Stocks Are Falling, Gold Is Surging… What Should You Do?
- Asset Allocation: What To Consider In Volatile Markets
- Exploring New Trade Deals Amid Rising Protectionism
- Soaring Services Trade: Why Service Trade Barriers Are A Potential Retaliation Tool
- 3 Things - State Of The Markets
- How Deep Is Your Non-U.S. Love
Frequently Asked Questions
What is DMCY stock price today?
Democracy International Fund stock is priced at 29.92 today. It trades within 1.42%, yesterday's close was 29.50, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of DMCY shows these updates.
Does Democracy International Fund stock pay dividends?
Democracy International Fund is currently valued at 29.92. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 10.98% and USD. View the chart live to track DMCY movements.
How to buy DMCY stock?
You can buy Democracy International Fund shares at the current price of 29.92. Orders are usually placed near 29.92 or 30.22, while 2 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow DMCY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DMCY stock?
Investing in Democracy International Fund involves considering the yearly range 23.15 - 30.10 and current price 29.92. Many compare 3.31% and 15.48% before placing orders at 29.92 or 30.22. Explore the DMCY price chart live with daily changes.
What are DEMOCRACY INTERNATIONAL FUND Shares stock highest prices?
The highest price of DEMOCRACY INTERNATIONAL FUND Shares in the past year was 30.10. Within 23.15 - 30.10, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 29.50 helps spot resistance levels. Track Democracy International Fund performance using the live chart.
What are DEMOCRACY INTERNATIONAL FUND Shares stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of DEMOCRACY INTERNATIONAL FUND Shares (DMCY) over the year was 23.15. Comparing it with the current 29.92 and 23.15 - 30.10 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DMCY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DMCY stock split?
Democracy International Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 29.50, and 10.98% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 29.50
- Open
- 29.92
- Bid
- 29.92
- Ask
- 30.22
- Low
- 29.92
- High
- 29.92
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- 1.42%
- Month Change
- 3.31%
- 6 Months Change
- 15.48%
- Year Change
- 10.98%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 1.8%
- Fcst
- 1.7%
- Prev
- 2.1%
- Act
- -0.3%
- Fcst
- -0.4%
- Prev
- 0.0%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 45.8
- Prev
- 41.5
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 7.326 M
- Prev
- 7.181 M
- Act
- 94.2
- Fcst
- 100.7
- Prev
- 97.8