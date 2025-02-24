QuotesSections
DIVB: iShares Core Dividend ETF

52.25 USD 0.23 (0.44%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

DIVB exchange rate has changed by 0.44% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 51.85 and at a high of 52.25.

Follow iShares Core Dividend ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

DIVB News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is DIVB stock price today?

iShares Core Dividend ETF stock is priced at 52.25 today. It trades within 0.44%, yesterday's close was 52.02, and trading volume reached 243. The live price chart of DIVB shows these updates.

Does iShares Core Dividend ETF stock pay dividends?

iShares Core Dividend ETF is currently valued at 52.25. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 8.40% and USD. View the chart live to track DIVB movements.

How to buy DIVB stock?

You can buy iShares Core Dividend ETF shares at the current price of 52.25. Orders are usually placed near 52.25 or 52.55, while 243 and 0.38% show market activity. Follow DIVB updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into DIVB stock?

Investing in iShares Core Dividend ETF involves considering the yearly range 41.80 - 52.28 and current price 52.25. Many compare 1.10% and 8.34% before placing orders at 52.25 or 52.55. Explore the DIVB price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares Core Dividend ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares Core Dividend ETF in the past year was 52.28. Within 41.80 - 52.28, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 52.02 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Core Dividend ETF performance using the live chart.

What are iShares Core Dividend ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares Core Dividend ETF (DIVB) over the year was 41.80. Comparing it with the current 52.25 and 41.80 - 52.28 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DIVB moves on the chart live for more details.

When did DIVB stock split?

iShares Core Dividend ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 52.02, and 8.40% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
51.85 52.25
Year Range
41.80 52.28
Previous Close
52.02
Open
52.05
Bid
52.25
Ask
52.55
Low
51.85
High
52.25
Volume
243
Daily Change
0.44%
Month Change
1.10%
6 Months Change
8.34%
Year Change
8.40%
30 September, Tuesday
10:00
USD
Fed Governor Jefferson Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 y/y
Act
1.8%
Fcst
1.7%
Prev
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 n.s.a. m/m
Act
-0.3%
Fcst
-0.4%
Prev
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago Business Barometer
Act
Fcst
45.8
Prev
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS Job Openings
Act
Fcst
7.326 M
Prev
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Consumer Confidence Index
Act
94.2
Fcst
100.7
Prev
97.8