DISV: Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional International Small Cap Value

35.67 USD 0.05 (0.14%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

DISV exchange rate has changed by 0.14% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 35.54 and at a high of 35.71.

Follow Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional International Small Cap Value dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Frequently Asked Questions

What is DISV stock price today?

Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional International Small Cap Value stock is priced at 35.67 today. It trades within 0.14%, yesterday's close was 35.62, and trading volume reached 588.

Does Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional International Small Cap Value stock pay dividends?

Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional International Small Cap Value is currently valued at 35.67.

How to buy DISV stock?

You can buy Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional International Small Cap Value shares at the current price of 35.67.

How to invest into DISV stock?

Investing in Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional International Small Cap Value involves considering the yearly range 25.47 - 36.03 and current price 35.67.

What are Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the past year was 36.03.

What are Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) over the year was 25.47.

When did DISV stock split?

Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional International Small Cap Value has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 35.62, and 22.79% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
35.54 35.71
Year Range
25.47 36.03
Previous Close
35.62
Open
35.58
Bid
35.67
Ask
35.97
Low
35.54
High
35.71
Volume
588
Daily Change
0.14%
Month Change
4.18%
6 Months Change
22.28%
Year Change
22.79%
