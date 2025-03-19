- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
DISV: Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional International Small Cap Value
DISV exchange rate has changed by 0.14% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 35.54 and at a high of 35.71.
Follow Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional International Small Cap Value dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DISV News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is DISV stock price today?
Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional International Small Cap Value stock is priced at 35.67 today. It trades within 0.14%, yesterday's close was 35.62, and trading volume reached 588. The live price chart of DISV shows these updates.
Does Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional International Small Cap Value stock pay dividends?
Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional International Small Cap Value is currently valued at 35.67. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 22.79% and USD. View the chart live to track DISV movements.
How to buy DISV stock?
You can buy Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional International Small Cap Value shares at the current price of 35.67. Orders are usually placed near 35.67 or 35.97, while 588 and 0.25% show market activity. Follow DISV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DISV stock?
Investing in Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional International Small Cap Value involves considering the yearly range 25.47 - 36.03 and current price 35.67. Many compare 4.18% and 22.28% before placing orders at 35.67 or 35.97. Explore the DISV price chart live with daily changes.
What are Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the past year was 36.03. Within 25.47 - 36.03, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 35.62 helps spot resistance levels. Track Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional International Small Cap Value performance using the live chart.
What are Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) over the year was 25.47. Comparing it with the current 35.67 and 25.47 - 36.03 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DISV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DISV stock split?
Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional International Small Cap Value has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 35.62, and 22.79% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 35.62
- Open
- 35.58
- Bid
- 35.67
- Ask
- 35.97
- Low
- 35.54
- High
- 35.71
- Volume
- 588
- Daily Change
- 0.14%
- Month Change
- 4.18%
- 6 Months Change
- 22.28%
- Year Change
- 22.79%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 1.8%
- Fcst
- 1.7%
- Prev
- 2.1%
- Act
- -0.3%
- Fcst
- -0.4%
- Prev
- 0.0%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 45.8
- Prev
- 41.5
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 7.326 M
- Prev
- 7.181 M
- Act
- 94.2
- Fcst
- 100.7
- Prev
- 97.8