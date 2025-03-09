Currencies / DHCNI
DHCNI: Diversified Healthcare Trust - 5.625% Senior Notes due 2042
17.5742 USD 0.0492 (0.28%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
DHCNI exchange rate has changed by 0.28% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 17.1687 and at a high of 17.6600.
Follow Diversified Healthcare Trust - 5.625% Senior Notes due 2042 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
17.1687 17.6600
Year Range
12.9700 18.2900
- Previous Close
- 17.5250
- Open
- 17.6600
- Bid
- 17.5742
- Ask
- 17.5772
- Low
- 17.1687
- High
- 17.6600
- Volume
- 6
- Daily Change
- 0.28%
- Month Change
- 8.48%
- 6 Months Change
- 31.54%
- Year Change
- 5.87%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%