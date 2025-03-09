QuotesSections
Currencies / DHCNI
Back to US Stock Market

DHCNI: Diversified Healthcare Trust - 5.625% Senior Notes due 2042

17.5742 USD 0.0492 (0.28%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

DHCNI exchange rate has changed by 0.28% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 17.1687 and at a high of 17.6600.

Follow Diversified Healthcare Trust - 5.625% Senior Notes due 2042 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

DHCNI News

Daily Range
17.1687 17.6600
Year Range
12.9700 18.2900
Previous Close
17.5250
Open
17.6600
Bid
17.5742
Ask
17.5772
Low
17.1687
High
17.6600
Volume
6
Daily Change
0.28%
Month Change
8.48%
6 Months Change
31.54%
Year Change
5.87%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%