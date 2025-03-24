Currencies / DBVT
DBVT: DBV Technologies S.A. - American Depositary Shares
9.84 USD 0.06 (0.61%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
DBVT exchange rate has changed by -0.61% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 9.71 and at a high of 10.12.
Follow DBV Technologies S.A. - American Depositary Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
DBVT News
- DBV Technologies stock rating reiterated at Market Outperform by JMP
- Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (RNAC) Moves 9.9% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
- DBV Technologies stock holds steady as JMP reiterates $21 price target
- Goldman Sachs reinstates DBV Technologies with sell rating, $7.25 target
- Goldman Sachs cuts DBV Technologies stock to Sell, target EUR1.30
- PTC Therapeutics To Rally Around 61%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday - Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN), DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)
- DBVT stock price target raised to $21 at Citizens JMP
- Why Everus Construction Group Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 15%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI), Abpro Hldgs (NASDAQ:ABP)
- Why DBV Technologies (DBVT) Stock Is Skyrocketing - DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)
- Dow Tumbles Over 500 Points; Abacus Global Management Shares Spike Higher - AAR (NYSE:AIR), Abacus Global Management (NASDAQ:ABL)
- Nasdaq Down 100 Points; Federal Reserve's Favorite Inflation Gauge Increases More Than Expected - Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX), DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)
- US Stocks Likely To Open Lower, Analysts Warn 'Prolonged Uncertainty Could Hurt Both US And Global Risk Assets' - Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE), AAR (NYSE:AIR)
- DBV Technologies faces cash shortage, stock drops
Daily Range
9.71 10.12
Year Range
2.20 12.78
- Month Change
- 3.91%
- 6 Months Change
- 53.99%
- Year Change
- 165.95%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%