DBB: Invesco DB Base Metals Fund
20.54 USD 0.02 (0.10%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
DBB exchange rate has changed by -0.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 20.47 and at a high of 20.58.
Follow Invesco DB Base Metals Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
DBB News
Daily Range
20.47 20.58
Year Range
17.12 21.44
- Previous Close
- 20.56
- Open
- 20.55
- Bid
- 20.54
- Ask
- 20.84
- Low
- 20.47
- High
- 20.58
- Volume
- 106
- Daily Change
- -0.10%
- Month Change
- 4.16%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.76%
- Year Change
- -2.56%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%