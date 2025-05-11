Currencies / CYCC
CYCC: Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc
6.37 USD 0.40 (5.91%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CYCC exchange rate has changed by -5.91% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 6.10 and at a high of 6.96.
Follow Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
CYCC News
- Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals appoints SFAI Malaysia PLT as new auditor after dismissal of Bush & Associates
- Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals files audited Q1 financials to support S-3 eligibility
- Why Palantir Technologies Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 5%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL), Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP)
- Why Block Shares Are Trading Higher By 10%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF), Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET)
- U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.32%
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.53%
- Cyclacel stock falls after paring 270% gain amid volatility concerns
- U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.98%
- Why Is Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Soaring On Tuesday? - Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC)
- Why Trade Desk Shares Are Trading Higher By 15%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS), BloomZ (NASDAQ:BLMZ)
- Cyclacel stock soars after amendment to exchange agreement with FITTERS
- Upcoming Stock Splits This Week (July 7 to July 11) – Stay Invested - TipRanks.com
- Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals shareholders re-elect directors and approve equity plan changes
- Cyclacel stock plunges to 52-week low of $1.95 amid market challenges
- Upcoming Stock Splits This Week (May 12 to May 16) – Stay Invested - TipRanks.com
Daily Range
6.10 6.96
Year Range
0.17 19.87
- Previous Close
- 6.77
- Open
- 6.76
- Bid
- 6.37
- Ask
- 6.67
- Low
- 6.10
- High
- 6.96
- Volume
- 555
- Daily Change
- -5.91%
- Month Change
- -21.45%
- 6 Months Change
- 2175.00%
- Year Change
- 537.00%
