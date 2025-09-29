- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
CXAIW: CXApp Inc - Warrant
CXAIW exchange rate has changed by -1.83% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.0641 and at a high of 0.0699.
Follow CXApp Inc - Warrant dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is CXAIW stock price today?
CXApp Inc - Warrant stock is priced at 0.0697 today. It trades within -1.83%, yesterday's close was 0.0710, and trading volume reached 11. The live price chart of CXAIW shows these updates.
Does CXApp Inc - Warrant stock pay dividends?
CXApp Inc - Warrant is currently valued at 0.0697. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -71.55% and USD. View the chart live to track CXAIW movements.
How to buy CXAIW stock?
You can buy CXApp Inc - Warrant shares at the current price of 0.0697. Orders are usually placed near 0.0697 or 0.0727, while 11 and -0.29% show market activity. Follow CXAIW updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CXAIW stock?
Investing in CXApp Inc - Warrant involves considering the yearly range 0.0475 - 0.2599 and current price 0.0697. Many compare -22.98% and -48.33% before placing orders at 0.0697 or 0.0727. Explore the CXAIW price chart live with daily changes.
What are Cxapp Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Cxapp Inc. in the past year was 0.2599. Within 0.0475 - 0.2599, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.0710 helps spot resistance levels. Track CXApp Inc - Warrant performance using the live chart.
What are Cxapp Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Cxapp Inc. (CXAIW) over the year was 0.0475. Comparing it with the current 0.0697 and 0.0475 - 0.2599 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CXAIW moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CXAIW stock split?
CXApp Inc - Warrant has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 0.0710, and -71.55% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 0.0710
- Open
- 0.0699
- Bid
- 0.0697
- Ask
- 0.0727
- Low
- 0.0641
- High
- 0.0699
- Volume
- 11
- Daily Change
- -1.83%
- Month Change
- -22.98%
- 6 Months Change
- -48.33%
- Year Change
- -71.55%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 4.0%
- Fcst
- 2.0%
- Prev
- -0.3%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev