CXAIW: CXApp Inc - Warrant
CXAIW 환율이 오늘 -4.37%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 0.0641이고 고가는 0.0699이었습니다.
CXApp Inc - Warrant 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is CXAIW stock price today?
CXApp Inc - Warrant stock is priced at 0.0679 today. It trades within -4.37%, yesterday's close was 0.0710, and trading volume reached 13. The live price chart of CXAIW shows these updates.
Does CXApp Inc - Warrant stock pay dividends?
CXApp Inc - Warrant is currently valued at 0.0679. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -72.29% and USD. View the chart live to track CXAIW movements.
How to buy CXAIW stock?
You can buy CXApp Inc - Warrant shares at the current price of 0.0679. Orders are usually placed near 0.0679 or 0.0709, while 13 and -2.86% show market activity. Follow CXAIW updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CXAIW stock?
Investing in CXApp Inc - Warrant involves considering the yearly range 0.0475 - 0.2599 and current price 0.0679. Many compare -24.97% and -49.67% before placing orders at 0.0679 or 0.0709. Explore the CXAIW price chart live with daily changes.
What are Cxapp Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Cxapp Inc. in the past year was 0.2599. Within 0.0475 - 0.2599, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.0710 helps spot resistance levels. Track CXApp Inc - Warrant performance using the live chart.
What are Cxapp Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Cxapp Inc. (CXAIW) over the year was 0.0475. Comparing it with the current 0.0679 and 0.0475 - 0.2599 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CXAIW moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CXAIW stock split?
CXApp Inc - Warrant has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 0.0710, and -72.29% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 0.0710
- 시가
- 0.0699
- Bid
- 0.0679
- Ask
- 0.0709
- 저가
- 0.0641
- 고가
- 0.0699
- 볼륨
- 13
- 일일 변동
- -4.37%
- 월 변동
- -24.97%
- 6개월 변동
- -49.67%
- 년간 변동율
- -72.29%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4