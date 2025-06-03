Currencies / CWBC
CWBC: Community West Bancshares - Common Stock
21.01 USD 0.12 (0.57%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CWBC exchange rate has changed by -0.57% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 20.95 and at a high of 21.19.
Follow Community West Bancshares - Common Stock dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CWBC News
- Stovesand buys Community West Bancshares (CWBC) stock worth $8546
- Community West Bancshares stock price target raised by DA Davidson to $24
- Community West Bancshares (CWBC) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Community West Bancshares (CWBC) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Community West Bancshares swings to profit, announces share buyback
- Community West Bancshares executive vice president buys $1,618 in stock
Daily Range
20.95 21.19
Year Range
15.57 22.89
- Previous Close
- 21.13
- Open
- 21.11
- Bid
- 21.01
- Ask
- 21.31
- Low
- 20.95
- High
- 21.19
- Volume
- 96
- Daily Change
- -0.57%
- Month Change
- -0.99%
- 6 Months Change
- 14.18%
- Year Change
- 10.00%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%