CTRM: Castor Maritime Inc
2.23 USD 0.19 (9.31%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CTRM exchange rate has changed by 9.31% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.02 and at a high of 2.24.
Follow Castor Maritime Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CTRM News
- Castor Maritime completes $14.6 million vessel sale and leaseback deal
- Castor Maritime Inc. Announces Availability of its 2024 Annual Report on Form 20-F
- Castor Maritime Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results for 2024
- KB Home, Intuitive Machines And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday - Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM), Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC)
Daily Range
2.02 2.24
Year Range
1.91 4.39
- Previous Close
- 2.04
- Open
- 2.03
- Bid
- 2.23
- Ask
- 2.53
- Low
- 2.02
- High
- 2.24
- Volume
- 138
- Daily Change
- 9.31%
- Month Change
- 6.70%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.33%
- Year Change
- -46.90%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev