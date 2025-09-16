Currencies / CTA-PA
CTA-PA: E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company Preferred Stock
56.03 USD 0.96 (1.68%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CTA-PA exchange rate has changed by -1.68% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 55.81 and at a high of 56.03.
Follow E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company Preferred Stock dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
55.81 56.03
Year Range
53.35 57.81
- Previous Close
- 56.99
- Open
- 55.93
- Bid
- 56.03
- Ask
- 56.33
- Low
- 55.81
- High
- 56.03
- Volume
- 4
- Daily Change
- -1.68%
- Month Change
- 0.66%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.84%
- Year Change
- 3.84%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%