CTA-PA: E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company Preferred Stock

56.03 USD 0.96 (1.68%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

CTA-PA exchange rate has changed by -1.68% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 55.81 and at a high of 56.03.

Follow E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company Preferred Stock dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
55.81 56.03
Year Range
53.35 57.81
Previous Close
56.99
Open
55.93
Bid
56.03
Ask
56.33
Low
55.81
High
56.03
Volume
4
Daily Change
-1.68%
Month Change
0.66%
6 Months Change
3.84%
Year Change
3.84%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%