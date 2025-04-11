Currencies / CSR
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
CSR: D/B/A Centerspace
56.99 USD 0.40 (0.70%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CSR exchange rate has changed by -0.70% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 56.96 and at a high of 57.69.
Follow D/B/A Centerspace dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CSR News
- Morocco stocks lower at close of trade; Moroccan All Shares down 2.59%
- Centerspace announces $0.77 quarterly dividend
- Morocco stocks lower at close of trade; Moroccan All Shares down 0.41%
- Citizens JMP reiterates Market Perform rating on Global Medical REIT stock
- Centerspace: Undervalued 6% Yield And Ripe For A Rebound (NYSE:CSR)
- Earnings call transcript: Centerspace Q2 2025 results show mixed performance
- Centerspace earnings missed by $0.74, revenue topped estimates
- Centerspace (CSR) Q2 FFO and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Camden (CPT) Q2 FFO and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Morocco stocks lower at close of trade; Moroccan All Shares down 0.47%
- Morocco stocks higher at close of trade; Moroccan All Shares up 0.19%
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of July 6
- Morocco stocks higher at close of trade; Moroccan All Shares up 0.39%
- Equity REITs: Takeaways From REITWeek 2025
- The Bulls Are Back
- Morocco stocks higher at close of trade; Moroccan All Shares up 0.38%
- Raymond James shuffles REITs: Upgrades Essex Property Trust, downgrades MAA
- Global Medical REIT appoints Mark Decker Jr. as new CEO
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 22
- HOMZ: This Housing Market ETF May Deserve More Attention (NYSEARCA:HOMZ)
- A Slow Slowdown
- CENTERSPACE ANNOUNCES ENTRANCE INTO THE SALT LAKE CITY MARKET, PLANNED PORTFOLIO TRANSACTIONS, AND QUARTERLY DIVIDEND
- Centerspace: Operating Momentum Improves As Shares Underperform (Upgrade) (CSR)
- Disparate Property Supply In Tampa Creates Selective Opportunity
Daily Range
56.96 57.69
Year Range
53.05 75.92
- Previous Close
- 57.39
- Open
- 57.19
- Bid
- 56.99
- Ask
- 57.29
- Low
- 56.96
- High
- 57.69
- Volume
- 93
- Daily Change
- -0.70%
- Month Change
- -3.50%
- 6 Months Change
- -12.30%
- Year Change
- -19.60%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%