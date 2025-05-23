CotationsSections
CSR: D/B/A Centerspace

58.32 USD 0.16 (0.28%)
Secteur: Immobilier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de CSR a changé de 0.28% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 57.85 et à un maximum de 58.92.

Suivez la dynamique D/B/A Centerspace. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
57.85 58.92
Range Annuel
53.05 75.92
Clôture Précédente
58.16
Ouverture
57.94
Bid
58.32
Ask
58.62
Plus Bas
57.85
Plus Haut
58.92
Volume
135
Changement quotidien
0.28%
Changement Mensuel
-1.25%
Changement à 6 Mois
-10.25%
Changement Annuel
-17.72%
