Devises / CSR
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
CSR: D/B/A Centerspace
58.32 USD 0.16 (0.28%)
Secteur: Immobilier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de CSR a changé de 0.28% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 57.85 et à un maximum de 58.92.
Suivez la dynamique D/B/A Centerspace. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CSR Nouvelles
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 21
- Morocco stocks lower at close of trade; Moroccan All Shares down 2.59%
- Centerspace announces $0.77 quarterly dividend
- Morocco stocks lower at close of trade; Moroccan All Shares down 0.41%
- Citizens JMP reiterates Market Perform rating on Global Medical REIT stock
- Centerspace: Undervalued 6% Yield And Ripe For A Rebound (NYSE:CSR)
- Earnings call transcript: Centerspace Q2 2025 results show mixed performance
- Centerspace earnings missed by $0.74, revenue topped estimates
- Centerspace (CSR) Q2 FFO and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Camden (CPT) Q2 FFO and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Morocco stocks lower at close of trade; Moroccan All Shares down 0.47%
- Morocco stocks higher at close of trade; Moroccan All Shares up 0.19%
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of July 6
- Morocco stocks higher at close of trade; Moroccan All Shares up 0.39%
- Equity REITs: Takeaways From REITWeek 2025
- The Bulls Are Back
- Morocco stocks higher at close of trade; Moroccan All Shares up 0.38%
- Raymond James shuffles REITs: Upgrades Essex Property Trust, downgrades MAA
- Global Medical REIT appoints Mark Decker Jr. as new CEO
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 22
- HOMZ: This Housing Market ETF May Deserve More Attention (NYSEARCA:HOMZ)
- A Slow Slowdown
- CENTERSPACE ANNOUNCES ENTRANCE INTO THE SALT LAKE CITY MARKET, PLANNED PORTFOLIO TRANSACTIONS, AND QUARTERLY DIVIDEND
- Centerspace: Operating Momentum Improves As Shares Underperform (Upgrade) (CSR)
Range quotidien
57.85 58.92
Range Annuel
53.05 75.92
- Clôture Précédente
- 58.16
- Ouverture
- 57.94
- Bid
- 58.32
- Ask
- 58.62
- Plus Bas
- 57.85
- Plus Haut
- 58.92
- Volume
- 135
- Changement quotidien
- 0.28%
- Changement Mensuel
- -1.25%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -10.25%
- Changement Annuel
- -17.72%
20 septembre, samedi