CSR: D/B/A Centerspace
58.16 USD 0.70 (1.22%)
Sektor: Immobilien Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von CSR hat sich für heute um 1.22% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 57.16 bis zu einem Hoch von 58.69 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die D/B/A Centerspace-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
CSR News
Tagesspanne
57.16 58.69
Jahresspanne
53.05 75.92
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 57.46
- Eröffnung
- 58.18
- Bid
- 58.16
- Ask
- 58.46
- Tief
- 57.16
- Hoch
- 58.69
- Volumen
- 271
- Tagesänderung
- 1.22%
- Monatsänderung
- -1.52%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -10.50%
- Jahresänderung
- -17.95%
