CSR: D/B/A Centerspace

58.16 USD 0.70 (1.22%)
Sektor: Immobilien Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von CSR hat sich für heute um 1.22% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 57.16 bis zu einem Hoch von 58.69 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die D/B/A Centerspace-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
57.16 58.69
Jahresspanne
53.05 75.92
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
57.46
Eröffnung
58.18
Bid
58.16
Ask
58.46
Tief
57.16
Hoch
58.69
Volumen
271
Tagesänderung
1.22%
Monatsänderung
-1.52%
6-Monatsänderung
-10.50%
Jahresänderung
-17.95%
