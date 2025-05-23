Valute / CSR
CSR: D/B/A Centerspace
58.32 USD 0.16 (0.28%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CSR ha avuto una variazione del 0.28% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 57.85 e ad un massimo di 58.92.
Segui le dinamiche di D/B/A Centerspace. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
57.85 58.92
Intervallo Annuale
53.05 75.92
- Chiusura Precedente
- 58.16
- Apertura
- 57.94
- Bid
- 58.32
- Ask
- 58.62
- Minimo
- 57.85
- Massimo
- 58.92
- Volume
- 135
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.28%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.25%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -10.25%
- Variazione Annuale
- -17.72%
20 settembre, sabato