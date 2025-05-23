QuotazioniSezioni
CSR: D/B/A Centerspace

58.32 USD 0.16 (0.28%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CSR ha avuto una variazione del 0.28% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 57.85 e ad un massimo di 58.92.

Segui le dinamiche di D/B/A Centerspace. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
57.85 58.92
Intervallo Annuale
53.05 75.92
Chiusura Precedente
58.16
Apertura
57.94
Bid
58.32
Ask
58.62
Minimo
57.85
Massimo
58.92
Volume
135
Variazione giornaliera
0.28%
Variazione Mensile
-1.25%
Variazione Semestrale
-10.25%
Variazione Annuale
-17.72%
