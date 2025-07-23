Currencies / CSGP
CSGP: CoStar Group Inc
88.12 USD 0.85 (0.96%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CSGP exchange rate has changed by -0.96% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 87.21 and at a high of 88.83.
Follow CoStar Group Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
CSGP News
Daily Range
87.21 88.83
Year Range
68.26 97.15
- Previous Close
- 88.97
- Open
- 88.63
- Bid
- 88.12
- Ask
- 88.42
- Low
- 87.21
- High
- 88.83
- Volume
- 1.866 K
- Daily Change
- -0.96%
- Month Change
- -0.84%
- 6 Months Change
- 11.50%
- Year Change
- 16.95%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%