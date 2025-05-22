QuotesSections
Currencies / CRVL
Back to US Stock Market

CRVL: CorVel Corp

81.35 USD 1.44 (1.74%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

CRVL exchange rate has changed by -1.74% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 81.25 and at a high of 82.54.

Follow CorVel Corp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CRVL News

Daily Range
81.25 82.54
Year Range
81.23 128.61
Previous Close
82.79
Open
82.51
Bid
81.35
Ask
81.65
Low
81.25
High
82.54
Volume
93
Daily Change
-1.74%
Month Change
-8.28%
6 Months Change
-26.74%
Year Change
-24.34%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%