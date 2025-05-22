Currencies / CRVL
CRVL: CorVel Corp
81.35 USD 1.44 (1.74%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CRVL exchange rate has changed by -1.74% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 81.25 and at a high of 82.54.
Follow CorVel Corp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
CRVL News
- CorVel stock hits 52-week low at $84.57
- CorVel stock hits 52-week low at 85.01 USD
- CorVel Q1 Revenue Climbs 11%
- CorVel stock hits 52-week low at $86.30
- CorVel Corp stock hits 52-week low at $88.73
- CorVel stock hits 52-week low at 93.21 USD
- CorVel: Expanding Book Multiples To Lead To Near-Term Consolidation (NASDAQ:CRVL)
- CorVel’s CIO Maxim Shishin sells $259,416 in stock
- Corvel’s vice president sells $116,959 in stock
- Earnings call transcript: CorVel Corp Q4 2025 shows revenue growth, stock dips
- CorVel reports Q4 earnings beat, revenue up 12% YoY
- CorVel Announces Revenues and Earnings
Daily Range
81.25 82.54
Year Range
81.23 128.61
- Previous Close
- 82.79
- Open
- 82.51
- Bid
- 81.35
- Ask
- 81.65
- Low
- 81.25
- High
- 82.54
- Volume
- 93
- Daily Change
- -1.74%
- Month Change
- -8.28%
- 6 Months Change
- -26.74%
- Year Change
- -24.34%
