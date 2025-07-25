QuotesSections
CRI
CRI: Carter's Inc

31.75 USD 0.43 (1.37%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

CRI exchange rate has changed by 1.37% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 30.70 and at a high of 31.85.

Daily Range
30.70 31.85
Year Range
23.38 68.69
Previous Close
31.32
Open
31.25
Bid
31.75
Ask
32.05
Low
30.70
High
31.85
Volume
2.185 K
Daily Change
1.37%
Month Change
12.39%
6 Months Change
-22.31%
Year Change
-51.07%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%