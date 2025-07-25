Currencies / CRI
CRI: Carter's Inc
31.75 USD 0.43 (1.37%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CRI exchange rate has changed by 1.37% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 30.70 and at a high of 31.85.
Follow Carter's Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
CRI News
- SCHD ETF News, 9/16/2025 - TipRanks.com
- SCHD ETF News, 9/5/2025 - TipRanks.com
- SCHD ETF News, 9/1/2025 - TipRanks.com
- Steven Madden (SHOO) Up 21.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Carter’s declares $0.25 quarterly dividend payable in September
- AppLovin and Carter have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
- Bear of the Day: Carter's (CRI)
- JPMorgan and Carter's have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
- Bear of the Day: Carter's Inc. (CRI)
- 1 Company Who Recently Cut Its Dividend By 69%, And 1 Who Could Cut In The Near Future
- Carter's Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Stock Dips After Tariff Concerns
- Carter's Q2 Results Were Not Good, And Tariffs' Impact Is Still Incoming (NYSE:CRI)
- UBS lowers Carter’s stock price target to $26 on disappointing earnings
- Carter's: Going Against The Market's Narrative As Sales Turn (NYSE:CRI)
- Carter's, Inc. (CRI) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Carter’s Q2 2025 earnings miss expectations
- Carter’s Q2 2025 slides: Sales up 4%, but profits plunge amid tariff concerns
- Tesla, Charter among Friday’s market cap stock movers
- Gold Falls Over 1%; Phillips 66 Posts Upbeat Earnings - Coursera (NYSE:COUR), Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI)
- Carter's Posts 3.7 Percent Gain in Q2
- Palantir, Comfort Systems Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Friday
- US Stocks Higher; Charter Communications Shares Plunge After Q2 Results - Carter's (NYSE:CRI), Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR)
- Carter's Q2 Earnings - Carter's (NYSE:CRI)
- Carter’s Inc stock hits 52-week low at 25.55 USD
Daily Range
30.70 31.85
Year Range
23.38 68.69
- Previous Close
- 31.32
- Open
- 31.25
- Bid
- 31.75
- Ask
- 32.05
- Low
- 30.70
- High
- 31.85
- Volume
- 2.185 K
- Daily Change
- 1.37%
- Month Change
- 12.39%
- 6 Months Change
- -22.31%
- Year Change
- -51.07%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%