CREX: Creative Realities Inc
2.32 USD 0.01 (0.43%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CREX exchange rate has changed by 0.43% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.22 and at a high of 2.36.
Follow Creative Realities Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CREX News
- Creative Realities, Inc. (CREX) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- CREX Set to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
- Fastly (FSLY) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Creative Realities amends credit agreement with First Merchants Bank
- Creative Realities grants restricted stock units to CEO and interim CFO
- creative realities announces stock option vesting and issuance
- Creative Realities, Inc. (CREX) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
2.22 2.36
Year Range
1.28 4.75
- Previous Close
- 2.31
- Open
- 2.34
- Bid
- 2.32
- Ask
- 2.62
- Low
- 2.22
- High
- 2.36
- Volume
- 35
- Daily Change
- 0.43%
- Month Change
- 1.75%
- 6 Months Change
- 17.77%
- Year Change
- -48.10%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev