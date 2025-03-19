QuotesSections
Currencies / CRESW
Back to US Stock Market

CRESW: Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. - Warrant

0.6100 USD 0.0196 (3.32%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

CRESW exchange rate has changed by 3.32% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.6100 and at a high of 0.6900.

Follow Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. - Warrant dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CRESW News

Daily Range
0.6100 0.6900
Year Range
0.4449 1.2700
Previous Close
0.5904
Open
0.6300
Bid
0.6100
Ask
0.6130
Low
0.6100
High
0.6900
Volume
7
Daily Change
3.32%
Month Change
-21.99%
6 Months Change
-26.51%
Year Change
24.49%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%