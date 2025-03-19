Currencies / CRESW
CRESW: Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. - Warrant
0.6100 USD 0.0196 (3.32%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CRESW exchange rate has changed by 3.32% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.6100 and at a high of 0.6900.
Follow Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. - Warrant dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
0.6100 0.6900
Year Range
0.4449 1.2700
- Previous Close
- 0.5904
- Open
- 0.6300
- Bid
- 0.6100
- Ask
- 0.6130
- Low
- 0.6100
- High
- 0.6900
- Volume
- 7
- Daily Change
- 3.32%
- Month Change
- -21.99%
- 6 Months Change
- -26.51%
- Year Change
- 24.49%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%