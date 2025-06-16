Currencies / CREG
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
CREG: Smart Powerr Corp
1.57 USD 0.01 (0.63%)
Sector: Utilities Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CREG exchange rate has changed by -0.63% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.56 and at a high of 1.65.
Follow Smart Powerr Corp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CREG News
- Smart Powerr regains Nasdaq compliance after meeting minimum bid price
- Why Apple Shares Are Trading Higher; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket
- Why Meta Platforms Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 12%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC), Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN)
- Smart Powerr announces 1-for-10 reverse stock split to maintain Nasdaq listing
- Why Lennar Shares Are Trading Higher; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL), AIRO Group Holdings (NASDAQ:AIRO)
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.75%
Daily Range
1.56 1.65
Year Range
0.18 2.30
- Previous Close
- 1.58
- Open
- 1.58
- Bid
- 1.57
- Ask
- 1.87
- Low
- 1.56
- High
- 1.65
- Volume
- 84
- Daily Change
- -0.63%
- Month Change
- 0.64%
- 6 Months Change
- 153.23%
- Year Change
- 82.56%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev