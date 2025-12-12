- Overview
CRAQ: Cal Redwood Acquisition Corp.
CRAQ exchange rate has changed by 0.05% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.1400 and at a high of 10.1400.
Follow Cal Redwood Acquisition Corp. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is CRAQ stock price today?
Cal Redwood Acquisition Corp. stock is priced at 10.1400 today. It trades within 10.1400 - 10.1400, yesterday's close was 10.1350, and trading volume reached 8. The live price chart of CRAQ shows these updates.
Does Cal Redwood Acquisition Corp. stock pay dividends?
Cal Redwood Acquisition Corp. is currently valued at 10.1400. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.87% and USD. View the chart live to track CRAQ movements.
How to buy CRAQ stock?
You can buy Cal Redwood Acquisition Corp. shares at the current price of 10.1400. Orders are usually placed near 10.1400 or 10.1430, while 8 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow CRAQ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CRAQ stock?
Investing in Cal Redwood Acquisition Corp. involves considering the yearly range 9.9200 - 10.4400 and current price 10.1400. Many compare 0.10% and 1.71% before placing orders at 10.1400 or 10.1430. Explore the CRAQ price chart live with daily changes.
What are Cal Redwood Acquisition Corp. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Cal Redwood Acquisition Corp. in the past year was 10.4400. Within 9.9200 - 10.4400, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.1350 helps spot resistance levels. Track Cal Redwood Acquisition Corp. performance using the live chart.
What are Cal Redwood Acquisition Corp. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Cal Redwood Acquisition Corp. (CRAQ) over the year was 9.9200. Comparing it with the current 10.1400 and 9.9200 - 10.4400 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CRAQ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CRAQ stock split?
Cal Redwood Acquisition Corp. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.1350, and -2.87% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 10.1350
- Open
- 10.1400
- Bid
- 10.1400
- Ask
- 10.1430
- Low
- 10.1400
- High
- 10.1400
- Volume
- 8
- Daily Change
- 0.05%
- Month Change
- 0.10%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.71%
- Year Change
- -2.87%
