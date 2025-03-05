Currencies / CPIX
CPIX: Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc
3.36 USD 0.02 (0.59%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CPIX exchange rate has changed by -0.59% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 3.36 and at a high of 3.53.
Follow Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
CPIX News
- Jones James buys Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (CPIX) shares worth $861
- Kazimi of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals buys $861 in CPIX stock
- Caroline Young buys Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (CPIX) stock worth $397
- Cumberland Pharmaceuticals director Krogulski buys $4516 in stock
- Sunday Insider Trading: Top Buys and Sells from Friday, July 13, 2025
- Cumberland Pharma CEO A J Kazimi buys shares worth $807
- Caroline Young of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals buys CPIX shares
- Caldolor shows promise in reducing opioid use in seniors
- Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:CPIX)
- Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPIX) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
3.36 3.53
Year Range
1.04 7.25
- Previous Close
- 3.38
- Open
- 3.45
- Bid
- 3.36
- Ask
- 3.66
- Low
- 3.36
- High
- 3.53
- Volume
- 25
- Daily Change
- -0.59%
- Month Change
- 0.00%
- 6 Months Change
- -20.94%
- Year Change
- 170.97%
