COSM: Cosmos Health Inc
0.95 USD 0.05 (5.56%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
COSM exchange rate has changed by 5.56% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.86 and at a high of 0.95.
Follow Cosmos Health Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
COSM News
- Cosmos Health begins building Ethereum treasury with $1 million purchase
- Cosmos Health makes $1M ethereum purchase for treasury strategy
- Cosmos Health stock soars after securing $300 million convertible note facility
- Cosmos Health secures up to $300 million facility for ethereum strategy
- Cosmos Health begins US manufacturing with DolCas Biotech
- Cosmos Health CEO Grigorios Siokas acquires $65,960 in stock
- Cosmos Health CEO Grigorios Siokas acquires shares in debt exchange
- Cosmos Health Reports Q1 2025 Results: Adjusted Profitability Achieved as Gross Profit Rises 54% to $2.05M; Operating Cash Burn Down 95%, or $3.2M, to $0.19M; Approaching Cash Flow Breakeven
- EXCLUSIVE: Virax Biolabs Says Its Tech Fits RFK Jr.'s HHS Goals On Vaccine Transparency - Virax Biolabs Group (NASDAQ:VRAX)
- Cosmos Health Pockets 10-Year Manufacturing Deal With Provident Pharmaceuticals - Cosmos Health (NASDAQ:COSM)
Daily Range
0.86 0.95
Year Range
0.28 1.07
- Previous Close
- 0.90
- Open
- 0.91
- Bid
- 0.95
- Ask
- 1.25
- Low
- 0.86
- High
- 0.95
- Volume
- 259
- Daily Change
- 5.56%
- Month Change
- 23.38%
- 6 Months Change
- 120.93%
- Year Change
- 9.20%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev