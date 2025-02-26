QuotesSections
Currencies / CORZZ
Back to US Stock Market

CORZZ: Core Scientific Inc - Tranche 2 Warrants

16.1300 USD 0.4400 (2.66%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

CORZZ exchange rate has changed by -2.66% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 16.0045 and at a high of 16.3900.

Follow Core Scientific Inc - Tranche 2 Warrants dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CORZZ News

Daily Range
16.0045 16.3900
Year Range
6.3200 18.5600
Previous Close
16.5700
Open
16.3900
Bid
16.1300
Ask
16.1330
Low
16.0045
High
16.3900
Volume
68
Daily Change
-2.66%
Month Change
17.31%
6 Months Change
121.26%
Year Change
37.39%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%