COMB: GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF

21.79 USD 0.01 (0.05%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

COMB exchange rate has changed by 0.05% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 21.72 and at a high of 21.79.

Follow GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

COMB News

Daily Range
21.72 21.79
Year Range
19.70 22.04
Previous Close
21.78
Open
21.73
Bid
21.79
Ask
22.09
Low
21.72
High
21.79
Volume
34
Daily Change
0.05%
Month Change
2.49%
6 Months Change
0.32%
Year Change
5.52%
30 September, Tuesday
10:00
USD
Fed Governor Jefferson Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 y/y
Act
1.8%
Fcst
1.7%
Prev
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 n.s.a. m/m
Act
-0.3%
Fcst
-0.4%
Prev
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago Business Barometer
Act
Fcst
45.8
Prev
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS Job Openings
Act
Fcst
7.326 M
Prev
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Consumer Confidence Index
Act
94.2
Fcst
100.7
Prev
97.8