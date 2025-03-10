- Overview
COMB: GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF
COMB exchange rate has changed by 0.05% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 21.72 and at a high of 21.79.
Follow GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is COMB stock price today?
GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF stock is priced at 21.79 today. It trades within 0.05%, yesterday's close was 21.78, and trading volume reached 34. The live price chart of COMB shows these updates.
Does GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF stock pay dividends?
GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF is currently valued at 21.79. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.52% and USD. View the chart live to track COMB movements.
How to buy COMB stock?
You can buy GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF shares at the current price of 21.79. Orders are usually placed near 21.79 or 22.09, while 34 and 0.28% show market activity. Follow COMB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into COMB stock?
Investing in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF involves considering the yearly range 19.70 - 22.04 and current price 21.79. Many compare 2.49% and 0.32% before placing orders at 21.79 or 22.09. Explore the COMB price chart live with daily changes.
What are GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the past year was 22.04. Within 19.70 - 22.04, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 21.78 helps spot resistance levels. Track GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF performance using the live chart.
What are GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (COMB) over the year was 19.70. Comparing it with the current 21.79 and 19.70 - 22.04 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch COMB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did COMB stock split?
GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 21.78, and 5.52% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 21.78
- Open
- 21.73
- Bid
- 21.79
- Ask
- 22.09
- Low
- 21.72
- High
- 21.79
- Volume
- 34
- Daily Change
- 0.05%
- Month Change
- 2.49%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.32%
- Year Change
- 5.52%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 1.8%
- Fcst
- 1.7%
- Prev
- 2.1%
- Act
- -0.3%
- Fcst
- -0.4%
- Prev
- 0.0%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 45.8
- Prev
- 41.5
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 7.326 M
- Prev
- 7.181 M
- Act
- 94.2
- Fcst
- 100.7
- Prev
- 97.8