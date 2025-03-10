- 개요
COMB: GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF
COMB 환율이 오늘 0.05%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 21.75이고 고가는 21.83이었습니다.
GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is COMB stock price today?
GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF stock is priced at 21.78 today. It trades within 0.05%, yesterday's close was 21.77, and trading volume reached 43. The live price chart of COMB shows these updates.
Does GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF stock pay dividends?
GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF is currently valued at 21.78. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.47% and USD. View the chart live to track COMB movements.
How to buy COMB stock?
You can buy GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF shares at the current price of 21.78. Orders are usually placed near 21.78 or 22.08, while 43 and 0.14% show market activity. Follow COMB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into COMB stock?
Investing in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF involves considering the yearly range 19.70 - 22.04 and current price 21.78. Many compare 2.45% and 0.28% before placing orders at 21.78 or 22.08. Explore the COMB price chart live with daily changes.
What are GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the past year was 22.04. Within 19.70 - 22.04, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 21.77 helps spot resistance levels. Track GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF performance using the live chart.
What are GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (COMB) over the year was 19.70. Comparing it with the current 21.78 and 19.70 - 22.04 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch COMB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did COMB stock split?
GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 21.77, and 5.47% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 21.77
- 시가
- 21.75
- Bid
- 21.78
- Ask
- 22.08
- 저가
- 21.75
- 고가
- 21.83
- 볼륨
- 43
- 일일 변동
- 0.05%
- 월 변동
- 2.45%
- 6개월 변동
- 0.28%
- 년간 변동율
- 5.47%
- 활동
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
- 94.2
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.8