COMB: GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF

21.78 USD 0.01 (0.05%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

COMB 환율이 오늘 0.05%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 21.75이고 고가는 21.83이었습니다.

GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is COMB stock price today?

GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF stock is priced at 21.78 today. It trades within 0.05%, yesterday's close was 21.77, and trading volume reached 43. The live price chart of COMB shows these updates.

Does GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF stock pay dividends?

GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF is currently valued at 21.78. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.47% and USD. View the chart live to track COMB movements.

How to buy COMB stock?

You can buy GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF shares at the current price of 21.78. Orders are usually placed near 21.78 or 22.08, while 43 and 0.14% show market activity. Follow COMB updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into COMB stock?

Investing in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF involves considering the yearly range 19.70 - 22.04 and current price 21.78. Many compare 2.45% and 0.28% before placing orders at 21.78 or 22.08. Explore the COMB price chart live with daily changes.

What are GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the past year was 22.04. Within 19.70 - 22.04, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 21.77 helps spot resistance levels. Track GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF performance using the live chart.

What are GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (COMB) over the year was 19.70. Comparing it with the current 21.78 and 19.70 - 22.04 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch COMB moves on the chart live for more details.

When did COMB stock split?

GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 21.77, and 5.47% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
21.75 21.83
년간 변동
19.70 22.04
이전 종가
21.77
시가
21.75
Bid
21.78
Ask
22.08
저가
21.75
고가
21.83
볼륨
43
일일 변동
0.05%
월 변동
2.45%
6개월 변동
0.28%
년간 변동율
5.47%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
1.8%
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
-0.3%
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
94.2
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.8