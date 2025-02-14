Currencies / COHU
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
COHU: Cohu Inc
21.31 USD 0.15 (0.71%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
COHU exchange rate has changed by 0.71% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 21.02 and at a high of 21.64.
Follow Cohu Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
COHU News
- Cohu: Growing Goodwill And Negative Revisions Reiterate 'Sell' Rating (NASDAQ:COHU)
- Cohu, Inc. (COHU) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Cohu Q2 2025 slides show revenue growth and positive EPS after challenging Q1
- Cohu (COHU) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Entegris (ENTG) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Heartland Small Cap Value Strategy Q2 2025 Commentary
- Heartland Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Touchstone Small Cap Value Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (TVOAX)
- abrdn U.S. Small Cap Equity Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Voya Small Company Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- abrdn Focused U.S. Small Cap Active ETF Q1 2025 Commentary
- Cohu: Reiterating Bearish Stance Due To Sluggish Restructuring Efforts (NASDAQ:COHU)
- BNY Mellon Small Cap Value Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:RUDAX)
- Cohu to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
- Cohu Inc. Shareholders Approve Key Proposals
- Cohu director William Bendush sells $121,108 in stock
- Cohu, Inc. (COHU) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
21.02 21.64
Year Range
12.57 29.42
- Previous Close
- 21.16
- Open
- 21.37
- Bid
- 21.31
- Ask
- 21.61
- Low
- 21.02
- High
- 21.64
- Volume
- 607
- Daily Change
- 0.71%
- Month Change
- 10.70%
- 6 Months Change
- 46.97%
- Year Change
- -17.21%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%