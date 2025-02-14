QuotazioniSezioni
COHU: Cohu Inc

22.52 USD 0.75 (3.22%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio COHU ha avuto una variazione del -3.22% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 22.38 e ad un massimo di 23.23.

Segui le dinamiche di Cohu Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
22.38 23.23
Intervallo Annuale
12.57 29.42
Chiusura Precedente
23.27
Apertura
23.23
Bid
22.52
Ask
22.82
Minimo
22.38
Massimo
23.23
Volume
1.120 K
Variazione giornaliera
-3.22%
Variazione Mensile
16.99%
Variazione Semestrale
55.31%
Variazione Annuale
-12.51%
