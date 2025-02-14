Valute / COHU
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
COHU: Cohu Inc
22.52 USD 0.75 (3.22%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio COHU ha avuto una variazione del -3.22% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 22.38 e ad un massimo di 23.23.
Segui le dinamiche di Cohu Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
COHU News
- Piattaforma Eclipse di Cohu selezionata per test di processori di nuova generazione
- Cohu’s Eclipse platform selected for next-gen processor testing
- Cohu ottiene ordini aggiuntivi per sistemi di ispezione HBM
- Cohu secures additional orders for HBM inspection systems
- Cohu: Growing Goodwill And Negative Revisions Reiterate 'Sell' Rating (NASDAQ:COHU)
- Cohu, Inc. (COHU) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Cohu Q2 2025 slides show revenue growth and positive EPS after challenging Q1
- Cohu (COHU) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Entegris (ENTG) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Heartland Small Cap Value Strategy Q2 2025 Commentary
- Heartland Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Touchstone Small Cap Value Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (TVOAX)
- abrdn U.S. Small Cap Equity Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Voya Small Company Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- abrdn Focused U.S. Small Cap Active ETF Q1 2025 Commentary
- Cohu: Reiterating Bearish Stance Due To Sluggish Restructuring Efforts (NASDAQ:COHU)
- BNY Mellon Small Cap Value Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:RUDAX)
- Cohu to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
- Cohu Inc. Shareholders Approve Key Proposals
- Cohu director William Bendush sells $121,108 in stock
- Cohu, Inc. (COHU) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Intervallo Giornaliero
22.38 23.23
Intervallo Annuale
12.57 29.42
- Chiusura Precedente
- 23.27
- Apertura
- 23.23
- Bid
- 22.52
- Ask
- 22.82
- Minimo
- 22.38
- Massimo
- 23.23
- Volume
- 1.120 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -3.22%
- Variazione Mensile
- 16.99%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 55.31%
- Variazione Annuale
- -12.51%
20 settembre, sabato