Currencies / COEP
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
COEP: Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc
12.50 USD 0.29 (2.27%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
COEP exchange rate has changed by -2.27% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 12.50 and at a high of 13.00.
Follow Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
COEP News
- Coeptis Therapeutics extinguishes convertible debt with Yorkville
- Coeptis (COEP) Announces Filing of Registration Statement on Form S-4 with SEC in Connection with Proposed Transaction with Z Squared
- SNAP Biosciences licenses Monarch’s cell therapy tech
- Crude Oil Edges Higher; Phillips 66 Posts Wider-Than-Expected Loss - Coursera (NYSE:COUR), Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP)
- Dow Falls 200 Points; Alphabet Posts Upbeat Q1 Results - Azul (NYSE:AZUL), AGM Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:AGMH)
Daily Range
12.50 13.00
Year Range
2.37 14.70
- Previous Close
- 12.79
- Open
- 12.52
- Bid
- 12.50
- Ask
- 12.80
- Low
- 12.50
- High
- 13.00
- Volume
- 80
- Daily Change
- -2.27%
- Month Change
- -3.55%
- 6 Months Change
- 33.98%
- Year Change
- 247.22%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev