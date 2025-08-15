Currencies / CNF
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
CNF: CNFinance Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares, each rep
3.00 USD 0.02 (0.66%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CNF exchange rate has changed by -0.66% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.94 and at a high of 3.20.
Follow CNFinance Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares, each rep dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CNF News
- Nasdaq Surges 150 Points; Planet Labs Shares Jump After Q2 Results - CNFinance Hldgs (NYSE:CNF), New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE)
- New Fortress Energy Posts Q2 Loss, Joins Summit Therapeutics And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session - CNFinance Hldgs (NYSE:CNF), Empresa Distribuidora y (NYSE:EDN)
- Why Robinhood Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 7%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - CDT Equity (NASDAQ:CDT), Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV)
- CNFinance Holdings Limited (CNF) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Why Rocket Pharmaceuticals Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 15%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Color Star Tech (NASDAQ:ADD), Aspen Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:AHL)
- CNFinance to change ADS ratio in reverse split equivalent move
Daily Range
2.94 3.20
Year Range
0.24 6.20
- Previous Close
- 3.02
- Open
- 3.00
- Bid
- 3.00
- Ask
- 3.30
- Low
- 2.94
- High
- 3.20
- Volume
- 38
- Daily Change
- -0.66%
- Month Change
- 631.71%
- 6 Months Change
- 289.61%
- Year Change
- 141.94%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%