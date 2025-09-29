- Overview
CNCKW: Coincheck Group N.V.
CNCKW exchange rate has changed by -3.87% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.7100 and at a high of 0.7531.
Follow Coincheck Group N.V. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is CNCKW stock price today?
Coincheck Group N.V. stock is priced at 0.7498 today. It trades within -3.87%, yesterday's close was 0.7800, and trading volume reached 22. The live price chart of CNCKW shows these updates.
Does Coincheck Group N.V. stock pay dividends?
Coincheck Group N.V. is currently valued at 0.7498. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -72.23% and USD. View the chart live to track CNCKW movements.
How to buy CNCKW stock?
You can buy Coincheck Group N.V. shares at the current price of 0.7498. Orders are usually placed near 0.7498 or 0.7528, while 22 and -0.44% show market activity. Follow CNCKW updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CNCKW stock?
Investing in Coincheck Group N.V. involves considering the yearly range 0.3861 - 4.7700 and current price 0.7498. Many compare -0.31% and 31.54% before placing orders at 0.7498 or 0.7528. Explore the CNCKW price chart live with daily changes.
What are Coincheck Group N.V. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Coincheck Group N.V. in the past year was 4.7700. Within 0.3861 - 4.7700, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.7800 helps spot resistance levels. Track Coincheck Group N.V. performance using the live chart.
What are Coincheck Group N.V. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Coincheck Group N.V. (CNCKW) over the year was 0.3861. Comparing it with the current 0.7498 and 0.3861 - 4.7700 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CNCKW moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CNCKW stock split?
Coincheck Group N.V. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 0.7800, and -72.23% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 0.7800
- Open
- 0.7531
- Bid
- 0.7498
- Ask
- 0.7528
- Low
- 0.7100
- High
- 0.7531
- Volume
- 22
- Daily Change
- -3.87%
- Month Change
- -0.31%
- 6 Months Change
- 31.54%
- Year Change
- -72.23%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 4.0%
- Fcst
- 2.0%
- Prev
- -0.3%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev